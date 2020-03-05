March madness is rolling in with a strong, strong slate of events.
Thursday, March 5, the Jazz Club at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance brings in a very special event, Sabor De Mi Cuba, led by world-class Latin percussionist Carlitos Medrano. Trained in Cuba in the art of Latin percussion by no less than the famed Jose Luis “Changuito” Quintana, Carlitos brought his talents to the U.S and now to Cloverdale. He’ll be appearing with a trio, playing mostly original compositions in a Cuban-style Salsa mode. If you’re a fan of this music, and especially if you are a student of percussion, do not miss this show. This guy is the real deal.
Thursday, March 19, Sonoma County’s own rising star David Luning brings his song writing and singing to town for Americana Night. The warmth and humor that inhabit much of his work is truly a joy to experience live. And the pathos and pain that infuses so much music from the various “schools” of musical styles upon which he draws for his material is also well-represented, his songs cover the gamut of human experience, from heartbreak to belly laughs. David Luning has great stage presence, a very tight band of excellent players, and some of the catchiest songs around, songs to sing along to, songs to get stuck in your head and you won’t even mind. A rare talent.
There’s no Blues Night this month, but there is the Music Workshop on March 11, offering an all-levels approach to learning guitar and singing skills through jamming on simple songs, and the Beatles Study Group on March 26, an in-depth exploration of the actual musical and vocal parts on those records we’ve all heard a million times, will continue providing excellent opportunities in musical growth for budding and experienced musicians alike.
Arts Alliance shows start at 7:30 p.m., tickets at the door, at the Arts Alliance, or online at www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
There’s some interesting musical things going on at the Cloverdale Library, too. Ukulele workshops, concerts of traditional Japanese shakuhachi, West African kora, European classical chamber trio, and lots more, check their calendar for dates and times. There is also a special presentation of the music of Joni Mitchell featuring Kate Foley-Beining on vocals and serious Sonoma County jazz heavy-weights Tom Hayashi (drums), Tom Shader (bass), and Christian Foley-Beining (guitar). March 14, 10:30 a.m. Early, yes, but worth it — monster musicians paying tribute to a legend — it’s better than sleeping in.
The Cloverdale Performing Arts Center continues to provide excellence in dramatic theatrical presentations, and musical culture, too. Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m., SonoMusette will be presenting the music and romance of a particular slice of time, the café’ scene that thrived in Paris during the 1920s and ’30s. If you’re ever read Ernest Hemingway’s “A Moveable Feast,” (and if you haven’t, I highly recommend it) then you know what an amazing period that was. Singers like Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, musicians like Django Reinhardt, the vibrant cultural crucible that was and is Paris … and while we can’t actually experience it ourselves, (time travel still not a thing), we can experience it through the artistry of chanteuse Mimi Pirard and her ensemble, in an evening of “French chanson”, musical tales of “love, loss, longing, and hope.” Universal themes, those, present in music from American blues to folk and classical styles all around the World. And definitely in the music of Sonomusette. Oui, tres magnifique.
Tickets are online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com.
Support live music in Cloverdale. Remember, they call it “playing” music, but it ain’t nothin’ but hard work, years of it, and having an appreciative, supportive audience is what makes it all worth it.
Paul Schneider lives and writes and plays music in Cloverdale and other Sonoma County venues. He can be reached at pschneider2017@gmail.com.
