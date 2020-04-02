One of the most important facets of the senior center is the amount of members who choose to volunteer to help in some way to improve the quality of our center and the community. We have volunteers who teach classes, facilitate discussion groups, help set up the lunchroom, serve at special events, participate in skits, bake goodies for the snack bar at the Fiddle Festival, help in the garden, set up the produce market for our Friday market and volunteer to be on our Board of Directors, just to name a few.
I write a story in our newsletter which highlights a senior center volunteer and one of the questions I always ask is, why did you choose to volunteer? Mindy Thal’s answer was, “I had the time after retiring to do something for the community that I had gotten so much from.” Bram Glaeser answered for himself and wife Gretchen, “it feels natural to me, it makes us feel good and connected.” Gretchen replied, “It’s just a great opportunity to meet people and it helps with life’s perspective, sometimes it makes you feel lucky.”
One of my co-workers, Shirley Parks, is an AmeriCorps volunteer who is paid a stipend to help our center for just ten months. It is her mission to improve the whole process of volunteerism within the senior center while she is here. She has worked very hard to raise money so she could throw a big party for our over 80 volunteers to show them just how much we appreciate them. Invitations were sent out, over 60 responded they would come, the meal was planned as well as the entertainment and then came COVID-19. We sadly have had to postpone the April 29 show of appreciation event which does not mean that we appreciate our volunteers any less, if anything we have even more appreciation of them today than yesterday.
Many of our senior center volunteers continue to ask how they can help. We have created a connect program here at the senior center which involves some of our volunteers making weekly or bi-weekly phone calls to our senior members so as to avoid social isolation while being mandated to physically isolate. The phone calls were to let the seniors know that we were checking in with them and wanted to know if they needed the name of any community volunteers who had so generously given their names and numbers so they could be of help to run errands, pick up/drop-off food or medication as needed.
The first round has taken place and the majority of our members were doing great and didn’t at this time feel the need for additional phone calls. However, the calls were done only days after the mandatory shelter-in-place was given, I suspect a week or two later many of our caller volunteers might receive a different answer as the isolation is prolonged.
Some ideas to prevent social isolation from happening are FaceTime a friend or loved one, exercise to an on-line class, turn off the television as too much news about the coronavirus can lead to depression, take a walk in the neighborhood while practicing safe distancing. We can really learn from Italy and it’s people who chose to stand on their porch or balcony and sing, play charades or dance, together we will get through this challenging time and come out stronger when it is over, after all we are resilient!
The Senior Center and Creative Notions is closed to the public through April 19, possibly longer.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
