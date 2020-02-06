February is the “love” month and when we think of love, we think of our hearts. February is also Heart Health Awareness Month. This is important at any age, of course, and certainly very important to seniors. It is a month to discuss ways to prevent heart disease and raise awareness about heart issues that can occur, and also think of ways that we can take good care of ourselves with love.
Here are some tips for heart health:
Keep moving — move that body. As we age, it is important to have versatile exercise routines which keep us invigorated and reduce the possibility of our muscles deteriorating. When our bodies are using more energy and muscle mass it keeps our blood circulating and our hearts pumping.
Feed your body — nourish it with a healthy diet. Diet has a huge impact on your overall health, having the right vitamins and minerals in your diet can have an effect on how your body fights off viruses. Lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and calcium can provide nourishment to increase strength. Eating fermented foods such as kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut and other fermented vegetables can support overall health by improving digestion, boosting immunity and providing minerals that build bone density along with other health benefits.
Check in with your doctor — have regular checkups. Regular checkups with your doctor allows them and you to monitor your blood sugar, blood pressure, blood glucose levels, cholesterol and weight. Your doctor can also set up a regular exercise and diet routine for improved overall health.
Stay active — stay engaged. As important as diet and exercise are for our heart health so is staying active and socially engaged with others. Engaging in conversations, fostering friendships, playing games, going for a walk, working on a hobby with friends, enjoying classes, arts and events are just some of the ways to keep our minds and hearts connected to others.
At the senior center there is a lot of love going on and activities to keep your heart healthy in February.
Yoga classes in February
Members attending Yoga at the Senior Center can bring a friend (or two) to a class for free. Yoga classes are Monday through Thursday, 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Class fee $5 for members, guests free for one class.
Thursday evening yoga class starting Feb. 6.
Bruce Johnson will begin teaching his Yoga for You class Thursday nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the senior center (be sure to bring a friend or two). Class fee $5 for members, guests free for one class.
Free AARP Foundation Tax-Aid starting Feb. 6 to April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free tax preparation help to anyone age 50+ who can’t afford a tax preparation service. IRS-certified volunteers will make it easy for you, first come, first served.
Share The Love Potluck, Games and Everybody Wins Wine Drawing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bring a dish to share, bring your favorite game to play or play with the many games we have. Wine Draw tickets are $30 per ticket and you are guaranteed to win two bottles of wine worth $60 or more, buy two or more tickets and be entered to win a Trione Winery VIP wine tour for six. Wine drawing will be held at 4 p.m.
Senior Day at the Citrus Fair
Friday, Feb. 14, Noon to 9 p.m.
Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Drive
Bingo sponsored by the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center starts at 12:30 p.m.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
