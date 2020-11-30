December is finally here. It is almost hard to believe that it is now the last month of the year 2020. I muttered to myself many times in the last few months, “If we can just make it through this tough month and year and get to 2021.” This has been a year filled with ups, downs, enormous challenges, and still, there have been some positive aspects during all of these difficulties.
This month we acknowledge the winter solstice, the shortest sunlight day of the year. Days are colder, which gives us a good reason to wear our sweaters, sweatshirts and cozy warm clothes. December is a month filled with wonderful smells of baked goods, sipping hot cocoa, holiday shopping and several holidays to celebrate. December is also when charity, peace and love flow freely to our community members and businesses.
The senior center would like to give and receive this December; we have a membership drive where you can join our center for $12 until the end of December 2020. You will receive our bimonthly newsletter, email updates, discounted class rates and be able to take advantage of the online classes and group sessions we have planned to present starting next spring. Be more involved in our community by joining the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
We want everyone to be a part of our center, remember you only have to be 21 years old to join. Call the Center 707-894-4826 for more information on how to join.
The senior center is celebrating our community’s giving spirit and holding a Day of Gratitude and Resilience on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday. This event will be on social media celebrating the National Day of Giving.
This is a fundraising event, but we are also using this day to share your stories of how people in our community are remaining resilient and grateful through this past year. Please call the senior center with any questions you may have or if you wish to share your story with us. This fundraising event will take place the entire month of December.
There are many things to reflect on that happened this year that were positive. For me, the positives have been; I started meditating for the first time in my life, and I have spent more quality time with my immediate family. I also have met more of my community members while doing food distributions, and I have had to be creative and think outside the box when it has come to how seniors can attend a class or meeting during this time of COVID.
The most recent happy event for me was Nov. 21, when our family dog gave birth to five puppies; my husband was like an expectant father all over again, nervous and excited. There is nothing like the beginning of the cycle of life to make you cry with tears of joy.
Yes, this has been a tough year, and I will not be sad to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021. The phrase rolling around my brain for many months has been, “this too shall pass.” Time has passed while we have remained resilient and grateful for the hidden blessings. Happy holidays to you!
The senior center remains closed to the public. However, the staff is here as a resource Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4p.m.
Creative Notions is open for curbside service along with a sidewalk sale table on Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
