Welcome January and a brand new year, 2021. The beginning of a new year is a clean slate, just waiting with infinite possibilities. Many people make New Year’s resolutions at this time; I wait an extra week and make my resolutions on my birthday every year. This year I want to keep in mind the word hope. I hope to follow a path of my choosing during this year, filled with joy, passion, compassion and service. Maybe you hope to try something new, learn a new skill or finish a project you have put off for a while. Perhaps you hope to choose a healthier lifestyle, volunteer your expertise to others or learn how to be more resilient. Whatever goals you are setting for yourself in 2021, the prospects are endless, and the sky is the limit.
The staff and Senior Center Board of Directors have made some goals for 2021 as well. We are planning to debut our new website by the end of January. The new site CloverdaleSeniorCenter.org will enable us to streamline our services so much better than in the past. With this update, you will be able to see what kinds of items are at our craft store Creative Notions, you will be able to join and pay for classes, events and activities online, and many more tasks that will make life a little simpler.
More to come on this in the next month.
Another goal for 2021 is to become more diverse. We are working with Social Advocates for Youth starting in January by bringing in a high school intern from Cloverdale. This is an effort to involve our youth with seniors for some intergenerational mentoring and collaboration. Additionally, we have set a goal to be more inclusive and diverse by increasing our outreach and communication with our community’s Latinx population. Our center has been working with La Familia Sana for most of this past year. We are going to be formalizing our relationship to continue these efforts in the Cloverdale area.
In 2021, we also plan to add more depth to what we already have been doing by collaborating with Alexander Valley Healthcare, Center for Well Being and others to provide mental and physical health services for seniors and others in our community. This has been a goal of the board of directors for some time, and it is exciting to see it beginning to fall into place. We will start the mental health and physical well-being support online, and once it is safe, we will add in-person classes and services.
Although there will be some new exciting things going on with our senior center, there will still be some of the favorites from 2020.
Our virtual Coffee with the Mayor and Friends (Jason Turner is our new mayor and Marta Cruz is vice mayor) has become quite popular, and you never know who the “friend” will be so, please join us the Thursday after the city council meetings. Bean Bag Baseball in our front yard and Qigong Practice in the park will resume once the shelter-in-place order is lifted and it is safe to do so.
Have you decided to make a new year’s resolution or set new goals for yourself this year? Whatever you choose to do, I hope it includes self-love and self-care, and may it give you a sense of hope and strength. Here’s to 2021!
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is closed to the public but available as a resource Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Our craft store, Creative Notions, is open on Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
