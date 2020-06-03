Abuse. So many thoughts come in my mind when I hear this word. First, I think of mistreatment in some form, emotionally, physically, financially and more. When this word is applied to a situation that a senior 65 years and older is involved in, it is heartbreaking on so many levels. Under California law, elder abuse can be both criminal and civil. Elder abuse can be neglect; this is a caregiver’s failure to provide assistance with basic needs such as cleanliness, healthy meals, shelter and keeping an elder safe. Abandonment of an elder who cannot properly take care of himself or herself, by a caregiver is another form of abuse as is isolation, and/or abduction. A caregiver can be family members, spouses, as well as paid staff. Some abuse can stem from a caregiver who just cannot handle the pressure and stress of taking care of someone who is frail and cannot help themselves.
During the most ideal of times, caregiving is difficult for many, during the current situation with Covid-19 and the need to shelter-in-place for weeks the stress level for caregivers is at an all-time high. It is a caregiver’s job to protect our most vulnerable population.
What can be done to support both the elder and the caregiver? Janet Seaforth, coordinator for the Local Care for Local Elders group, said it very well in a story she wrote for our senior center newsletter: “We have to work on our compassion for ourselves and our clients as we face our fears. We try to give our clients hope for a better future. We reassure them that they are not alone, and we will continue to care for their needs.”
It is our responsibility to report elder abuse in its many forms. What can we do as a community to help support caregivers before they are so stressed that they do something they may regret? Here are some ideas; offer to sit with the elder so their caregiver can take a break, call and check in with the senior and caregiver, offer to run errands, or make a meal and deliver it to their home.
One of my favorite activities to do with my mom when she was living in a skilled nursing care home (after I checked in with her caregivers to be sure everything was going smoothly) was to take her for a walk around her neighborhood, ask her questions about her childhood and mine, then listen to her stories. Even though she had dementia in her final years she could recall so much about her childhood clearly, as she recalled she would usually have a big smile on her face, sometimes there were even a few giggles. Oh, how I miss our walks and talks. I treasure the time we have with our elders and know we must keep them safe.
If you witness a case of elder abuse in the community call Adult Protective Services at
707-565-5940 or 800-667-0404
The Senior Center remains closed to the public, however, staff is in the office 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to answer phone calls and offer resources.
Sonoma Family Meals drive through fresh meal distribution is at the Senior Center, Fridays, 10 a.m. until meals are gone. Redwood Empire Food Bank food distribution is at the Senior Center, second Thursday of the month, 12:30-1:30 p.m..
Creative Notions is open on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for curbside pickup. Donations for Creative Notions can be dropped off at the Senior Center, must call 894 4826 first to make arrangements.
