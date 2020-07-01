As I reflect on the last three months, I am reminded of a comment made by one of our board members at the last Board meeting. I remarked that I could not believe that it was already the middle of June; her reply to me was, “Yes I feel as if we have just put our life on pause for the last three months.” It is nearly July 4 now, which is hard to believe, and our senior center is working on a slow gradual reopening.
Will our members feel comfortable coming into the senior center? My guess is a portion of our seniors will. I have had calls asking to start playing bingo, begin again with strength training as well as soul collage. All three of these activities usually had 10 people or less so, they are a great place to start. We are establishing a new medical room, which the podiatrist who comes here once a month just used last month to see her patients. The hairdresser who cuts our seniors’ hair at a reduced price will be here July 6; she is completely booked with appointments, which is what happens when people cannot get their hair cut for three months.
Specific procedures will be in place when our senior center member arrives. First, everyone coming through the door will need to wear a mask, after checking in they will need to stand in front of the touchless thermometer to get their temperature taken, next they will need to sanitize their hands. When all of this is completed, the member can then go on to attend whatever activity they came for, of course keeping their social distance. There will be markings on the floor marking the distance of a minimum of six feet. Sanitizing will be top priority for staff as well as welcoming back our members.
Over three months have been “paused” as we wait for the green light to allow our members back into the building. Have the months just gone by with nothing being done around here? Not at all. Along with staying connected with our members, providing resources to all who need it, we have been very busy with food distribution. During the months that we have been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and volunteers have served 3,250 fresh meals in coordination with the nonprofit Sonoma Family Meals (big thanks to Catelli’s Restaurant); volunteers deliver over half of the meals to shut-ins. We have distributed fresh and perishable food to 375 households in Cloverdale through the Redwood Empire Food Bank both here at the senior center and at the Citrus Fairgrounds. We have helped with the facilitating of almost 4,000 meals being distributed to our seniors through the Council on Aging nutrition program. Speaking of the Citrus Fairgrounds, during the pop-up COVID-19 testing that was done there, the senior center staff and volunteers distributed 300 meals. These meals were sponsored by the Cloverdale Health Action Committee and prepared by Marco and his team at local restaurant El Milagro. Thank you El Milagro!
I like to think of the past few months as time well spent, although I do agree that some things have been put on pause. Being of service to other people feels good in my soul, there are many articles on the benefits of helping others. That is the best part of this job; I reap the health benefits of serving our community along with many others who volunteer their time, energy and passion. Here is to pausing just a little more as we go through life.
The Senior Center will be opening to a few small select groups. They will be required to maintain a social distance and wear facemasks beginning July 1. Staff will assist members with the new protocols to enter the center. We will be constantly evaluating circumstances and safety as we proceed in order to make further adjustments as needed.
Creative Notions craft store will be open on Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for curbside pickup.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com. The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
