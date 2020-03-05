March is Women’s History Month: Did you know that it started as Women’s History Week? Did you know that Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California? The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women planned and carried out a celebration in 1978. The following year other communities across the country initiated their own celebrations. February of 1980 President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th 1980 as national Women’s History Week.
This year Women’s History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” This theme honors “the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others.”
Here are some moments in history:
• Aug. 26, 1920 women earn the right to vote.
• In 1948 women are granted permanent status in the military.
• On June 10, 1963 Congress passes the Equal Pay Act making it illegal for employers to pay a woman less than what a man would receive for the same job.
• In 1977 Janet Guthrie is the first woman to drive in the Indy 500.
• In 1981 Sandra Day O’Connor becomes the first female Supreme Court Justice.
• And in 1992 Mae Jemison becomes the first black female astronaut for the U.S.
• This presidential election year a record-setting number of women ran for the nomination attempting to change history by putting a woman in the White House.
• Remember to exercise your right to vote this year; women have only had that right since Aug. 26, 1920.
You may be wondering how are we connecting Women’s History Month to the Senior Center and its activities. On March 28, Susan Swartz was scheduled to present her current novel, “Laughing in the Dark” at our literary Luncheon. The event has been canceled, due to Swartz’ death on Feb. 25.
On Saturday, March 28 we will be open from noon to 2 p.m. We will not have Susan here to talk about her last novel, but we welcome all who would like to join us for friendship and love. Please bring a dish to share.
Tuesday, March 10 and 24, Beginning Rock Painting Class, 10 a.m. to noon
Information: There will be two teachers with a maximum of eight adults. The basic skills will be taught. Cost is $15 with materials included.
Wednesday, March 18, 1 p.m. Community Garden Presentation
Information: Cindi Buell will be presenting the plans that are forming to revive the community garden on Cloverdale Boulevard. There is no fee for attending this presentation.
Wednesday, March 18, 2 p.m. Healthcare for All Discussion
Information: Sponsored by Local Care for Local Elders, no fee.
Thursday, March 26, 6:00 p.m. “Alive Inside” Movie Showing and Discussion
Information: Movie is about music and its ability to reach Alzheimer’s and Dementia affected people. Medical professionals, caregivers and community members are invited to attend. Dinner will be served. No fee for this presentation.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
