In 1983, President Ronald Reagan designated the month of November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. In 1994, 11 years later, President Reagan would announce that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease that year.
Here is some information from the Alzheimer’s Association:
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging; most people at risk are 65 and older, although about 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease; symptoms gradually worsen over several years. Currently, there is no cure, but treatments for symptoms are available, and research continues. Today there is a worldwide effort to find better ways to treat the disease, delay its onset and prevent it from developing.
There are many different causes of memory loss. If you or someone you know are experiencing dementia-like symptoms, it is vitally important to visit your doctor to determine the cause.
The Alzheimer’s Association is an excellent source for information, education, referral and support to people affected by the disease. Call 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.
November is also the month that many people think about what they are thankful for as they get ready for Thanksgiving. Did you know that being thankful or grateful every day of the year can have many benefits on your overall health and quality of life?
Research shows that gratitude can have several benefits.
Showing appreciation to people around you can lead to stronger relationships and help build new ones. Grateful people tend to be more likely to take better care of their health and, therefore, increase their lifespan. Being grateful can reduce toxic emotions. According to a leading gratitude researcher, Robert Emmons, Ph. D., who has conducted many studies on this subject, gratitude increases happiness and reduces depression.
Being a grateful person can help you sleep better; writing in a gratitude journal for just a few minutes a day, before bed or anytime that works for you, is an excellent start to a better night’s sleep.
Recognizing what you are thankful for during good times and challenging times can help you develop resiliency. I am a part of the Resilient Cloverdale committee, a group of community members, and some city of Cloverdale employees and city council members. We share information and updates within this group; we also acknowledge each other’s kind, caring service and participation for our community’s overall good. This group formed because of the need to be resilient during challenging times such as wildfires, earthquakes, floods, power outages and of course, COVID.
The past 12 months have been filled with multiple challenges. Many have lost their homes and property or have been evacuated, not knowing if their home would survive the latest fire; our air was filled with smoke, there were several power outages along with heatwaves. Throughout all of these difficult times, we have worn our masks and adhered to shelter-in-place guidelines. I know that I have whined a few times to my husband that I could not take one more thing, and then I would meditate, take our dog for a walk, listen to the bird’s chirp, feel a gentle breeze on my face, water the plants in my garden and rejuvenate.
Being thankful in the moment is my trick for replenishing my cup.
Let me share what I am thankful for; my family and friends, a job where I get to be of service to seniors and others in our community, my health and my home, laughter and hugs.
What are you thankful for today?
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is closed to the public although staff is available as a resource Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Our craft store, Creative Notions, is open on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you wish to donate craft items, please call the Senior Center first.
Melanie Hall is the program manager of the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center.
