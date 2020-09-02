Healthy aging tips are not just for seniors but for people of all ages, as every day we want to have the best quality of life possible. So what does that mean while we are also trying to protect ourselves from COVID-19, what are the things that we can still do?
- Get your body moving, there are so many fun ways to get your exercise. My personal favorites are walking my dog (most times, she is really walking me), turning the music up loud and dancing while housecleaning (yes, my dog loves to dance too), doing yoga or strength training. Regular exercise helps to keep your body and brain healthy.
- Get regular social interactions, it can be talking to a loved one on the phone, taking a class (there are many on Zoom now) or playing games. My daughter and I play cribbage on line every week, this is a family favorite and it gives us a chance to talk and catch up.
- Did you know that high fiber foods such as beans are not only good for your digestion but also for your heart health? Be sure to add plenty of herbs and spices to your food for enhanced flavor especially when taking medication that can dull your taste buds.
- Yoga and Tai Chi are two ways to improve your agility and balance, which will also help with preventing falls.
- Take a hike or brisk walk to keep your heart and lungs healthy. All of Cloverdale’s seven city parks are open along with Porterfield Creek Trails Open Space Preserve, which is a great place to go for a hike. The preserve, which is 250 acres, offers several different trail options for you to enjoy nature and get your endorphins to kick in while doing something that feels so good for your body, mind and spirit. Be sure to safe distance, wear your mask as needed and do not forget your water bottle.
- Find time to meditate. Meditation has many science-based benefits such as; reducing stress, controlling anxiety, enhancing self-awareness, improving sleep, may reduce age-related memory loss and you can meditate anywhere. I have been in a meditation group since the beginning of COVID; I feel it has helped to keep me focused, grounded, and reduced my stress level.
Moving your body, getting plenty of rest, eating healthy foods (many experts recommend the Mediterranean diet) and talking to friends and loved ones are some ways to reduce stress and keep all of us engaged in life. Speaking of engaged in life; that is exactly what long time Senior Center member Ann Gillis is known for. She is one of the most positive people I have ever met in my life! I asked her what she would like to do to celebrate her birthday on September 8 when she will turn 100 years young. She wants to have a party later when she can hug everyone in person, she misses everyone and loves them. She does not want people to spend their money on a card but they can call her for any reason or to wish her a happy birthday. She said to let people know that her phone number is 707-894-5516 if you want to call her. Talking to Ann will make your day — it sure did mine!
Activities in the Park beginning in September will be held at 450 W. 2nd St. Yoga, Strength Training and Qi Gong Practice will be offered. Classes are 11 people maximum; masks are required throughout the activity, social distancing 6 feet apart is required.
Class fee: $5 members, $8 non-members, please exact change only.
There will be a check-in process; your temperature will be taken, if over 100.1 you will not be allowed to participate. Please call the senior center for further information. We look forward to seeing you in the park.
Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is closed to the public but available by phone as a resource, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Creative Notions is open for curbside pickup along with a “Sidewalk Sale” table on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
