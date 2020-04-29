It all began on Friday, March 13. That was the first day that we had to close the senior center to the public. The staff and board of directors were still busy thinking of ways that we could stay connected to our seniors along with helping them out in other ways. We put a post on our senior center Facebook page asking the community who would be willing to run errands, pick up food or medication, etc. to help seniors, over 50 community members responded that they would help, many of them seniors themselves.
It was suggested that we create a Connect Program which would be an outreach by phone to our members to hopefully relieve the seniors from becoming socially isolated while having to physically isolate. A group of volunteers and staff began by calling over 440 members to check in, see how they were doing and if they needed any help. This has continued throughout the shelter-in-place order. One of the round of phone calls was to find out how many seniors needed a face mask. Once again we reached out to volunteers to make the face masks, ten people made around two hundred masks and we distributed them to our seniors. Along with this there has continually been a staff member in the office as a resource to our seniors and our community Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We have had three Redwood Empire Food Bank food distributions during the time we have been closed, Council on Aging has used our parking lot to facilitate handing our five-day meal packs to recipients along with Meals on Wheels. We have had other food distributions, which is basically a drive through pick up of fresh meals, facilitated by Sonoma Family Meal and distribution done by staff and community volunteers.
What I have learned from the last few weeks is that Cloverdale is filled with a community that cares about each other, no matter what the age group is or who the population. We are a community that steps up to the plate to help other, not for any other reason than we are in this together and we need each other.
The view from my front yard is scented with the perfume of orange blossoms, birds taking a bath in the birdbath, I hear music playing, voices on the phone telling each other how much they miss each other and can’t wait to get together. Haven’t you noticed that the air smells cleaner (less cars on the road), food tastes better (we’re cooking a lot more at home) and my hands sure feel good in the dirt as I nurture a new plant in my yard.
I am reminded of a phrase which was the focus of my meditation group, “and this too shall pass.” I feel that there is a silver lining to each and every challenge we face, and there will be ups and downs, I choose to focus on the good that has come from our latest challenge, how about you?
The senior center and Creative Notions will be closed at least through May 3 and probably longer.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or email: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com. The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.