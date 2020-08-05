Wow, what a rollercoaster ride July was. The senior center had a “soft” reopening for some select small activities on July 1 as we had moved to Phase 3 of the reopening process. All of the mandated procedures and protocols were in order. As the few members came back and learned the process to be allowed back in the building, it was evident to me how much it meant to be back seeing each other’s faces. By July 10 the COVID numbers (positive cases) in our county had spiked for three straight days and so on Monday, July 13, I was calling several very unhappy women who play Bingo to tell them that we were now closed to the public again.
Fast forward to the end of July when I attended a Zoom meeting with several senior center directors in Sonoma and Mendocino County. It was clear to me how passionate each director felt about the seniors in their community and the challenges that have been facing them to put together activities that would engage their seniors. Some centers were entirely closed to the public, some were only offering virtual classes and a couple of the centers were just beginning with activities outdoors, either in their local park or on their premises. What struck me most about this sharing of thoughts, ideas and support of each other was the bottom line of wanting to make sure that the isolation, depression and the lack of physical activity that has taken place since COVID-19 with some of the senior population did not continue.
It was obvious that this group of directors, some who were in the “senior” population themselves, had to be very creative. One director shared that she has been teaching her members how to use a tablet and Zoom. One director commented that she knows the biggest group on Facebook now is seniors; she also had the sweet idea of combining a packet of seeds or a bag of tea in a card for her seniors. Most of the centers had a system in place much like our Connect Program where volunteers call and check in with their senior members, asking if they need anything or just how they were doing.
Just as we have been doing at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, several of the other centers have been doing food distributions for their community. We will add an additional food distribution on the third Thursday of the month, from 10 to 11 a.m. courtesy of Catholic Charities. Our fresh meal food distribution on Friday mornings facilitated by Sonoma Family Meals will end after food is handed out on Aug. 7. The good news is that Vine Ridge Senior Living employees are cooking a meal for a food distribution on August 14, at 10 a.m. until meals are all gone.
Some plans are in the works for us at the senior center here in Cloverdale. The Senior Center is planning to add a grassy area in the front yard where we can have some select small group activities, we are hoping for some volunteer help and/or donations of supplies and/or money to fulfill this goal. Another goal is to be able to work with the city of Cloverdale to facilitate physical activities in the park, more to come on that later.
Although the Senior Center is officially closed to the public, staff is available to take your phone calls Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., help with resources, stay connected and we care.
Creative Notions, our craft store is open for curbside pickup on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations for the store must be dropped off at the senior center, call first please.
Melanie Hall has been a Cloverdale resident since 1994. She has been the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Manager since fall 2017. You can contact her by calling 707-894-4826 or emailing: melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com.
