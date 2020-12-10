December 11, 1909 – 111 years ago
At the recent town hall meeting, Sewer Inspector Conner was quizzed in regard to the number of houses in town still unconnected to the sewer. According to Conner there are two or three houses that could not be connected on account of their location. Several unoccupied houses are also not connected.
Contract for the construction of 26 miles of the 108-mile gap in the Eureka line of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad was let today. Work is to begin at once on both ends of the line. The entire extension will coast about $8,000,000.
Water Company’s profit, $161.51.
December 10, 1959 – 61 years ago
One of the features of the 1960 Cloverdale Citrus Fair will be a “roving” TV camera which will take shots of various activities at the Fair and reproduce them on a set in the pavilion. The TV camera will catch views of the crowds, individuals and the exhibits.
Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will urge the State Highway Department to begin construction as soon as possible on the freeway through this area now that the route has been determined.
December 12, 1984 – 36 years ago
The Board of Directors of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Association commends Rich Kunde for questioning the use of the varietal name Zinfandel on Italian wines made from Primitivo, a grape closely resembling Zinfandel. The Board recognizes Sonoma’s legendary role in the history of Zinfandel, and the county’s current importance as the finest producer of Zinfandel wines. In the past, most historians credited Agoston Haraszthy with bringing Zinfandel to California in the 1850s. From where he got the vine is a matter of much speculation since no other country in the world claimed to grow a wine grape called Zinfandel. Today, many scholars dismiss the Haraszthy theory as legend and note that Zinfandel was grown earlier in New England, and may have reached Sonoma without Haraszthy’s help. Kunde expressed his concern to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), which regulates wine labeling. The ATF responded that it does not accept Zinfandel as an alternative name for Primitivo. ATF has written the importer to require correction to eliminate the designation Zinfandel and replace it with Primitivo on Italian wine labels. So, Zinfandel remains unique to America and the origin of Zinfandel still remains a mystery.
