The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
December 5, 1908 – 111 years ago
Last Sunday Stone & Rodgers of San Francisco, who recently established the summer outing retreat known as Cloverdale Park, gave an excursion from the metropolis. Over 600 buyers of lots and prospective buyers availed themselves of the privilege of enjoying a fine run into the country, where they were given the opportunity to climb hills and disport themselves in the open.
November 27, 1969 – 50 years ago
After a lengthy hearing before the Planning Commission, the Furger Ranch Shopping Center Development Plan was approved with conditions, and referred to the City Council for final action. The Furber family has been part of Cloverdale for 120 years. The Furbers developed Rancho De Amigos where a total of 110 single family homes and 90 multiple unites have been constructed over time. The Shopping Center will be built on their commercial property adjacent to the development. The Center will be located on 10.9 acres and will be anchored by a new supermarket to be called Ray’s Food Place, a number of retail shops and a day care center. Construction should begin in early spring and the new market hopes to be open by the fall of 1995. The Furbers expect to have a tenant for a 19,000 square foot drug store and several smaller stores by this time as well.
November 30, 1994 – 25 years ago
A wealth of information was presented to community leaders who attended the Chamber of Commerce News at Noon program. The first presenter was Sandy Kitowski who oversees the JEH Continuation High School in Cloverdale. She explained the curriculum and the reasons why students enroll. Some attend because they are behind in their credits for graduation; others at their parents’ request; still others need to work and find the flexible hours at JEH can meet their schedule. The students often need extra one-on-one assistance. Some students catch-up and return to CHS, but most choose to stay and graduate at JEH.
