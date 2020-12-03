December 5, 1908 – 112 years ago
Last Sunday Stone & Rodgers of San Francisco, who recently established the summer outing retreat known as Cloverdale Park, gave an excursion from the metropolis. Over 600 buyers of lots and prospective buyers availed themselves of the privilege of enjoying a fine run into the country where they were given the opportunity to climb hills and disport themselves in the open. The excursionists were dropped off at Preston, and the journey from there to the Park, about five miles distant, was made by team. At the park lunch was served and the visitors viewed the lots, enjoyed the scenery, and drank of the pure spring water that abounds in that vicinity. Some of the excursionists got no further than Preston, having come under the misapprehension that the journey was completed when they got off the train. They refused to go further and where disappointed with the day’s outing
December 4, 1958 – 62 years ago
The city council is in favor of establishing a recreation district through a vote of area residents. Cloverdale has received favorable comments throughout the state for its recreation program.
What is not generally known is that Cloverdale has its own community blood bank. It was established two years ago. The Sonoma County mobile blood unit makes periodic visits to Cloverdale to take donations of blood.
West Street took on a festive air over the Thanksgiving weekend with the erection of the community Christmas tree at Broad and West Street. The community tree, a 25-foot fir, was donated to the city.
December 7, 1983 – 37 years ago
With the approval of the City Council Larry’s Disposal Service will offer customers a semi-automated lift and container system. Wheeled containers will allow customers to roll a can to the curb for easy pick up. The pilot program is free of charge for the first six months.
This is the week of the eighteenth annual Cloverdale Basketball Invitation Tournament. The Cloverdale Eagles, basketball team, has won eight of the last nine tournaments. The tournament has come a long way. No other tournament in the Redwood Empire can match the record the Cloverdale tournament has this year.
