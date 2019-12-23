The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
December 22, 1906 – 113 years ago
A newspaper is in no sense a child of charity. It earns twice over every dollar it receives, and it is second to no enterprise in contributing to the up-building of a community. Its patrons reap far more benefits from its pages than its publishers, and in calling for the support of the community, in which it is published, it asks for no more than in all fairness belongs to it, though it generally receives less. Patronize and help your paper as you would any other enterprise, because it helps you, and not as an act of charity.
December 18, 1969 – 50 years ago
The Cloverdale Reveille and Geyserville Press assets have been exchanged for Journal Printing Co. of Ukiah. Journal Printing will own and operate the Cloverdale Reveille and Geyserville Press starting with the January 8 issues of the papers. Jerome J. Tupy has purchased Terry Thompson’s share of Empire Publications in Cloverdale. Mr. Tupy will continue to own and operate the commercial printing department at Cloverdale. He will also own and operate Journal Printing Company in Ukiah. The change has been made to provide better service on both the papers and commercial printing. The Reveille and Press will be printed by the offset process, which will have better reproduction and be more versatile for ad make-up. The commercial printing will provide both letterpress and offset printing, better and faster service. The names of the two papers will remain the same. No major changes will be made.
December 21, 1994 – 25 years ago
