September 11, 1909 – 100 years ago:
The warm weather of this week is causing grapes to sugar nicely. Some of the wineries are crushing and others are preparing to begin the season’s work next Monday. As yet, nothing of a definite nature is known by the growers as to what the price for this year’s crop will be. W. D. Sink, the well-known wine-maker, informs the Reveille that he will pay the growers $10 per ton for grapes, cash on delivery to his winery. Signs, “Pickers Wanted,” are now posted in front of a number of vineyards. Help has been scare with the completion of hop picking.
Wine grape growers in this section of the state are very much aroused over the recent announcement made by the California Wine Association that it will pay only $5 per ton for grapes this year. The first reason for resentment is the fact that the price offered by the association will not cover the cost of production. This is a tremendous factor in itself, as it adds to the list of grape men who are unable to make their vineyards pay. The raisin men are already deeply in debt because of poor prices and now the wine grape men will be forced into a similar position.
September 10, 1959 – 50 years ago
MGM Brakes, Inc. of Cloverdale will establish additional manufacturing facilities in San Juan Puerto Rico. The local MGM factory will continue to operate as in the past and will supply MGM Brakes to 11 western states. The Puerto Rico plant will supply the east and midwest. MGM Brakes, invented in Cloverdale four years ago, are now standard equipment on most heavy-duty trucks made in the west. The Puerto Rican operations should be running smoothly by next spring or summer.
September 12, 1984 – 25 years ago
General Manager of the Sonoma County Water Agency appeared before the city council to explain the Russian River Flow Project. The proposed project has caused great concern among many people dependent on the river for income, recreation and general water uses. The project’s operation would be to govern the releases from Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma. During the 1976-77 drought there were severe water supply deficiencies above Dry Creek. More deficiencies would occur in the future unless the Warm Springs Dam Project is relied upon to satisfy the water supply need of the Russian River below the Dry Creek. The reduced water flow would also affect the fishery resource along the Russian River, but not significantly. The greatest impact would be felt by the canoeing industry. If there are not controls on the water flows, Hopland, Cloverdale and Geyserville would not have water supply at all for municipal uses.
