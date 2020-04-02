The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
March 27, 1909 – 111 years ago
Within the next 10 days the road between Cloverdale and the Geysers will be opened in first class shape for travel. One of the bridges is already completed, and the other will be finished next week. Tourists will use the road to view the “Devil’s Gristmill” and the “Witches’ Cauldron”.
The proposed Santa Rosa and Clear Lake railroad will be about 120 miles, including the loop that will return to Santa Rosa from Lakeport via Highland Springs and Preston. Competent engineers have figured the cost of construction at $15,000 per mile. The railroad line from Santa Rosa to Clear Lake is set with innumerable gems of interest to the lover of nature’s beauty and grandeur. Travelers will reach their destination in a short time in a modern, comfortable chair car with a seat at a window for each passenger.
March 26, 1959 – 61 years ago
One of the early locomotives was named “Cloverdale” as a tribute to the town’s importance. On March 15, 1872 the opening passenger train ran through to Cloverdale. Passengers found a booming town nestling in the mountains at the head of the Russian River Valley. The residents of Cloverdale expected their town to be the railroad’s northern terminal for many years to come. All the railroad trade of Mendocino, Lake and upper Sonoma Counties would reach Cloverdale.
Ad: Roller Skating at the Citrus Pavilion, Saturday March 28, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Games, Novelties, Fun For All Every Saturday Evening.
March 28, 1984 – 36 years ago
• A power plant fueled by wood wastes is being proposed for a location at the east end of Railroad Avenue. Ultrapower Company has submitted applications to the city for a use permit for an 11megawatt wood fire power plant. The plant will create 11 megawatts of electric power 120,000 tons of waste wood from area mills.
• Ad: Announcing the Perfect Typewriter for the Professional’s Office ... IBM Sierra 3400. Stationary Carriage, Exclusive Dual Correction, Snap in Cartridge, Various Ribbons Available. A Great Typewriter at a Great Price! $495. Seth’s Office Supplies 228 S. Cloverdale Blvd.
