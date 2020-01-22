The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
January 16, 1909 – 111 years ago
The United States produced $90,435,700 worth of gold and $37,299,700 of silver in 1907. 1907 showed a decrease of $4,000,000 in gold production and about $1,000,000 in silver production. The 1907 decrease in gold and silver production is attributed to the financial panic of that year that forced many smelting works to suspend.
All lovers of good comedies and dramas will be pleased to know that the well-known Frank Cooley Company will be in Cloverdale for four days. Their opening play on Wednesday will be one of the latest comedy-drama, “Utah”; Thursday, the eastern comedy “The Great Jewel Mystery”’; Friday, “A Deserted Bride”, a very powerful melodrama. On Saturday afternoon the farce-comedy “A Runaway Match,” will be presented. The four days of drama ends Saturday night with the melodrama “The Unwritten Law”. Popular prices will prevail. Seats now selling at the postoffice.
January 14, 1970– 50 years ago
Three miles east of Petaluma stands an imposing two story structure, a large adobe ranch house that is a vivid reminder of California’s colorful historic heritage. It is the Petaluma Adobe which once served as the command post for the 66,000 acre rancho of General Mariano Vallejo Started in 1834 by Vallejo, who was ordered to settle the area, is one of the largest adobe structures in California. Only half of the main building remains. It is still big, two stories high with a balcony that runs all the way around and an inner courtyard. The Adobe is out in the country, making it easy for a visitor to visualize how the rancho appeared in Vallejo’s day; hills dotted with oak trees on the east, a smooth valley sloping to the mountains on the west where Indian workers and vaqueros once herded thousands of cattle, sheep and horses. Hundreds of acres were devoted to raising wheat, vegetables and fruit. Immense quantities of hides and tallow were produced at the rancho for trade with ships from New England visiting annually the Pacific Ocean. Necessities of the rancho were turned out in shops located in the Adobe. These included the tannery, smithy, looms, and grist mill where items like soap, blankets shoes and saddles were manufactured by the natives. Upstairs were the living quarters of General Vallejo, his family, rancho foremen and guests quarters. A ranger is on hand to point out various interesting features of the Adobe.
January 18, 1995 – 25 years ago
Following flooding from the Russian River, the California Department of Health Services on Jan. 21 issued an order advising local residents to boil their tap water for a least one minute to kill any bacteria that could cause stomach or intestinal illness. The city was fairly certain the water was clear and two subsequent tests of the water confirmed that there were never any bacteria in the water. Residents were informed by volunteers on Jan. 13 that the water was fit for consumption. Some residents experienced cloudiness in their water due to sediment released when the pumps at the city wells were switched. Normally the outboard wells located at the river bed are used. At times it is necessary to switch to the inboard wells that are located towards the hillside and the switching can cause cloudiness in their tap water.
