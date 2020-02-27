The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
February 27, 1909 – 111 years ago
The U.S. Senate has adopted a drastic amendment to the postal bill making it a crime for persons in dry states to order, purchase or cause to be transported any intoxicating liquors into such states. Newspapers and other publications containing liquor advertisements would be barred from the mails in dry states.
February 19, 1970– 50 years ago
According to an article in a recent TIME magazine, the soap makers are in lather over a report in LANCET, British medical journal, attributing a few unpleasant symptoms to exposure to enzyme soap power dust. The enzyme detergents are under investigation in this county by the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration. Thus, seemingly harmless and helpful laundry aids must be added to the growing list of controversial products of our technology.
February 22, 1995 – 25 years ago
On July 21, 1994 Governor Wilson signed AB13 into law. AB13 generally prohibits smoking in enclosed places of employment. This law sent into effect January 1, 1995. The heart of AB13 is contained in Section 650(b) of the Labor Code which states “no employer shall knowingly or intentionally permit, and no person shall engage in, the smoking of tobacco products in an enclosed space in a place of employment.” Basically, enclosed place of employment is anyplace with four walls and a ceiling.
