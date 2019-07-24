The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
July 17, 1909 – 110 years ago:
Wells Fargo has been approached with the argument that the prohibition wave, now almost enveloping the country will turn drinkers from the stronger drink to wines, thus creating a bigger demand for wine. This argument has persuaded Wells Fargo to reduce the express rate on California wines to eastern and middle west points. The new rate, which will go into effect on Aug. 1, will permit wine makers to ship their product for about 25% lower than at present. It is expected to stimulate the shipment of wines and return a reasonable profit.
July 17, 1969 – 50 years ago
A fairly recent industrial survey of the Cloverdale area lists Cloverdale Plywood Company’s payroll as the second largest. The company is alive with the history of a vigorous and growing industry, which is keeping pace with the building industry in the west. In its modern usages, plywood is a product of the 20th Century, but still it is one of the oldest of building materials.
July 20, 1994 – 25 years ago
Several local businesses have taken advantage of a special Caltrans program that allows advertising on state freeway information signs. Several of the logo-type signs can now be seen on Caltrans panels to the north and south of Cloverdale along the new Highway 101 freeway bypass. The rural sign program is designed for small communities with populations of 5,000 or less. The idea originated in the Central Valley along Highway 5 to aid the small farming communities there. The chamber secured applications from Caltrans and through its local newsletter informed business owners about the opportunity.
