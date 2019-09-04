The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
September 4, 1909 – 110 years ago
W. H. Hiatt is building a winery on his ranch southwest of town, and will from now on crush his own grapes. Every year more vineyardists are preparing to make their own wine rather than take chances on the grape market. As a rule, those owning their own cooperage find it pays. If a grower crushes his own crop, he can hold onto his product until the market improves.
August 21, 1969 – 50 years ago
Despite the gloss of modernity that has seeped into most of the historical interesting places in the world, there are still such things as towns, roads and mines that have survived the last century or so without apparent change. Such an area is the Northern Mines region of the Mother Lode country. You can still explore such towns as Grass Valley, Nevada City and Downieville, plus a host of smaller settlements, and find delightfully authentic examples of everything from gabled Victorian homes to rusting mining machinery.
August 24, 1994 – 25 years ago
The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) recently ruled that Jeff Wilson is no longer the leader of the Cloverdale Pomo Tribe, and recognizes Cloverdale Indian elder, John Santana, as the true leader. The Bureau admitted to making an error in 1991 when they let Wilson take control of the tribe. A former Cloverdale Postmaster and a local resident since 1921, Santana has been representative (chief), even after Wilson assumed the title. In April, Santana and 30 members of his tribe petitioned the BIA for reorganization in order to have 12 acres of his family’s land be given Rancheria status. Four month later the Bureau realized their error and recognized Santana as the true leader and the controversial Wilson was out in the cold. Wilson was able to reestablish the tribe in 1991 following BIA guidelines that allow Native Americans to reorganize tribes that were officially terminated during the 1950s and 1960s.Wilson dubbed the tribe the Cloverdale Makahmo Pomo Tribe and then tried to set up a casino in Santa Rosa, Tomales and Petaluma, where he was met with resistance each time. In April Santana decided to reorganize the Cloverdale tribe in order to gain Rancheria status for 12 family owned acres south of town on the north side of Santana lane. The original Cloverdale Rancheria was terminated in 1962. More recently, the City of Cloverdale designated the area containing the 12 acres as industrial. Santana reports he was told that only one building per every five acres could be built, and that it had to be a commercial building. The tribe’s main objective at this time is to secure the land and in the future they may possibly build homes and seek land grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.