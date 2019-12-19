December 19, 1908 – 110 years ago
Cloverdale members of Santa Ross Lodge, B.P.O.E., will entertain their lady and gentlemen friends at Humbert’s Opera House on the evening of Dec. 31. Cards and dancing are to be features of the evening. Each gentleman invited to participate in the cordial hospitality, by the “best people on earth,” should bring a lady with him as any gentlemen neglecting to escort a lady to this social function will be obligated to pay a $5 neglect fee.
The second itinerary of the “farmer’s” train of the Southern Pacific passing along the Central Pacific line in the San Joaquin valley is proving more popular, if possible, than the first one which went through the Sacramento Valley. Professors from the University of California are speaking to large crowds both in the cars and the town halls in the principal fruit and farming districts in the valley. Hundreds are gathering to hear discourses on agricultural matters.
December 4, 1969 – 50 years ago
A couple, the Minnickels, from Morro Bay purchased the old Preston Store and renovated it. The Minnickels are artists and their craft of stoneware, pottery, rocks and jewelry will be on display. The Preston Store located in Cloverdale on the Redwood Highway will be a retail shop. The Preston Store is a historical spot and has served the community in several different capacities over the years.
At the recent planning commission meeting the Chamber of Commerce presented results of a survey conducted by the Chamber. The survey showed that 94% of the businessmen and merchants are in favor of establishing an Italian Swiss-European type theme in Cloverdale. No action was taken by the Commission. A committee was formed to further discuss establishment of the theme.
December 7, 1994 – 25 years ago
At the grand opening of a new custom-build headquarters for a Fire Brigade in Yorkshire, England, the enthusiasm of the celebration was dampened after arrival of the building inspectors who discovered a small error in the building – no fire escape.
