August 15, 1909 – 100 years ago:
Monday evening a citizens’ meeting was held at which the matter of rebuilding the Citrus Fair pavilion was discussed. Two reasons the Fairs should not be dropped; it is believed that each Fair is worth at least $4,000 to this locality, and the annual Fairs are easily the biggest advertisement for the North County. The association was incorporated for $5,000, divided into 1000 shares at $5 each. To the present time 338 shares have been issued, leaving 662 shares in the treasury. The stock is currently valued at $14 to $15 per share. The association believes it will be possible to sell stock to people throughout the county to raise money for rebuilding. Since the fire, land has been purchased from G. M. Grant for $1000. The corner lot, owned by the Fair, now measures 130 feet on West Street by 124 feet on First Street. A committee will be appointed to appraise the lot and place a figure on the treasury stock to be sold, and a subscription list started.
Seventeen saloons closed their doors in the dry precincts of Mendocino County last Saturday.
August 13, 1959 – 50 years ago
Maps showing the proposed routes for a freeway from Lytton to the Mendocino County line were displayed at the high school. The detailed studies revealed that six alternate routes have been laid out. Four of the routes swing out at Asti, two of them go to the west of Rockport Redwood Company, and two swing to the east of that company’s plant. One of the proposed routes skirts the east side of Tarman Park, the Caldwell Tract and Hillview Acres. There are also three alternate routes east of the Russian River.
August 15, 1984 – 25 years ago
Construction work on the Highway 101 stretch of road near Preston Bridge continues, and is quickly nearing the completion date. Also included in the construction work is the replacement of the Russian River-Preston Bridge to a stable area north of the original bridge. The projected year for final work is 1987-88.
The Governor’s (Duke Deukmejian) plan to ship 500,000 acre feet of water to Southern California is dead for this year. The plan considered poorly conceived, offered no protection for San Francisco Bay, for the Delta, for Suisun Marsh or for fisheries. The plan, called a loaded gun aimed at North Coast rivers, has been put back in its’ holster for at least the rest of the year.
