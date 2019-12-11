The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
December 12, 1908 – 111 years ago
Last Saturday evening a bevy of female loveliness, heralded as the Bostonian Minstrel Maids, appeared at Humberts’ Opera House. The first part of the performance was in the form of an old-time minstrel show, minus the black face, but giving witty jokes that were not at all old and vocal solos and quartets that were good. The ladies composing the company were all young, talented, refined and pleasing. The basketball game at the pavilion drew many who might otherwise have attended, but, still the Minstrel Maids had a fair house.
In pursuance of an order of the Town Trustees, blanks have been printed giving legal notification to liquor dealers not to furnish liquor to those addicted to its inordinate use. These blanks are now in the hands of Marshal Conner. Those desiring to serve notice on saloon keepers relative to individual cases will be provided with the proper blank form.
December 4, 1969 – 50 years ago
Lake Almanor, in California’s Feather River country, is a sparkling, blue lake that attracts many to her waters each year for superb fishing, swimming, boating and vacationing. Camping sites and picnic areas are found all around the lake. Created in 1914, when the Big Meadows Dam backed up waters of the North Fork and Hamilton Branch of the Feather River, this largest of the manmade lakes in California is 13 miles long and six miles wide with more than one million acre feet of water behind the dam at the south end. Dominating the landscape for miles around is 1,466 foot-high Mt. Lassen, which lies 35 miles to the northwest and is snow-capped year round. Highways leading to Lake Almanor prepare the motorist for the quietness and beauty of the area. This being timber country, many split rail fences and log homes lend picturesqueness to the timbered slopes and big meadows. Although becoming increasing popular each summer, Lake Almanor still boasts of lots of freedom of open space, combined with temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to 80 degrees.
December 7, 1994 – 25 years ago
Kaufman and Broad is beginning construction on the first phase of their housing development, “California Oaks.” The company has secured 28 ready-to-build-lots behind Washington School. According to the company’s press agent, the target market for the houses is first time home buyers. Prices are quite affordable for the area. They are decent sized homes for the price range, $157,000 to $178,000. Cloverdale is a promising housing market because it is within commuting distance to Santa Rosa and offers an alternative rural life style to the city.
Rain to date this year is 10.78. Last year the rain measured 3.38.
