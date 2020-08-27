August 28, 1909 – 111 years ago:
From the “Women’s Interest Page”: To be a lady means, rightly, to be a gentlewoman who shows by her every word and action a sweet and gentle dignity with a gracious charm of manner. A woman whose heart is pure and true, who is tender toward all suffering, who sympathizes with those in trouble, and is ever ready to give that which costs her some effort and self-denial. A lady thinks no work derogatory, and no one is deemed too low to receive courtesy and kindness. She is pure and good in every detail of life, a true friend and a “ministering angel” in sorrow and sickness.
The U.S. Navy will not permit midshipmen to marry, even if they find wives who can support them.
August 27, 1959 – 61 years ago
Construction began last week on Pacific Gas & Electric Company’s Geysers electric power generating plant at the Big Geysers. Geologists who have studied the Geysers, which they say are not geysers, but steam fumaroles, explain that most of the steam is formed by moisture from magma, the molten mass deep in the earth. The steam is emitted through sub-terranean fissures. Additional natural steam is formed by water from the earth’s surface percolating down through pervious rock to deeper formations heated by the magmatic steam.
A route largely following the present line of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad was the recommendation for the proposed local freeway. At the north end of Cloverdale, where the railroad goes through a tunnel, the freeway would cut to the west and avoid the cemetery. The decision on the route should be announced shortly after the first of the year.
August 29, 1984 – 36 years ago
Cloverdale’s Annual Fly-In was marred when a Healdsburg man was killed when his Ultalight aircraft plummeted to the ground before a large crowd of onlookers. The accident was not publicly announced during the fly-in, although people were informed of the arrival of medical assistance and rescue helicopter that transported the pilot to Community Hospital.
Final, and still tentative 1984-85 figures for the Cloverdale School Districts operating budget, revealed on bright spot, a reduced deficit amounting to more than $30,000.
