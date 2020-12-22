December 25, 1909 – 111 years ago
The Healdsburg-Geyser road is nearly done. It now remains for the county to put in the bridges, which will probably be done very shortly.
Wednesday the concrete work on the new Citrus Fair Pavilion was completed. In about a week the roof can be put on. The committee in charge of the subscriptions for stock is constantly adding to the list. It would be a fine thing if, when the eighteenth annual fair is held next February, the association could be entirely free from debt. This would be accomplished if everyone in the vicinity who receives benefits from the annual fairs would subscribe. This stock is a good investment and all who can, should avail themselves of the opportunity to purchase some of it.
December 24, 1959 – 51 years ago
One step in solving farm surplus problems is to increase use of farm products. That can help reduce today’s farm surpluses and prevent them from piling up in the future. Grains, especially wheat and corn, are yielding starches that can be used in new ways for the manufacture of paper and textiles. Animal and vegetable fats can be transferred into plastics, new and better surface coatings, even improved detergents. As research continues there will be discovery and establishment of many more large scale, profitable new uses for farm products.
A 30 percent decline in sales of migratory waterfowl hunting stamps, popularly known as “duck stamps,” during the current fiscal year threatens to seriously impair the wetland acquisition program of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service. All funds from “duck stamp” sales, except those involved in printing costs, are earmarked for wetlands acquisition.
December 26, 1984 – 36 years ago
Business of the Week: The Asti Store. The store carries a good cross section of groceries, plus a few things that larger stores often don’t — like rock candy in jars. The store also has a delicatessen and sells soup, salad and sandwiches. The deli is the biggest appeal of the store. Food prices are competitive with those of the larger stores. Regular customers come from the mills, Morgan Wood Products, and New World Manufacturing. When the summer bridge is in at Asti, customers from across the river shop at the store rather then go downtown. Tourists are another source of customers. Outside the store, three fuel pumps can fill’er up with regular, unleaded, super-unleaded, or diesel.
