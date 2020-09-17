September 18, 1909 – 100 years ago
Thursday, the Second Squadron of the Fourteenth Cavalry, United States Army arrived in Cloverdale; their destination is Ukiah. There were 150 men and 200 horses in the march. There was also a detachment of the signal corps accompanying the troopers, carrying with them a wireless outfit. The soldiers attracted considerable attention while here. They are a fine looking lot of men. Only short distances are covered each day on account of the horses suffering from the heat due to the prevailing fires in the mountains. The soldiers went into camp at “The Old Homestead” grounds for the night, and the following day went on to Ukiah.
It is no exaggeration to say that American girls are allowed a greater degree of liberty now than their grandmothers were permitted to exercise in their recreations, in making acquaintances and in receiving attention from men. There was never a time when girls needed more the counsels of parents than now. Girls must surround themselves with the safeguards of discriminating exclusiveness, to make no friendships until they are satisfied that these associates are compatible with the purest and highest standards of womanhood.
September 17, 1959 – 50 years ago
Cloverdale schools opened on Monday with a total enrollment of 1,327 students. This is an increase of 59 over last year. Double shifts are in effect for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The double shifts made it necessary to drop instrumental music classes. A group of parents, whose children want to take instrumental music, are scheduled to appear before the board of trustees to request use of the high school for a class. They are going to ask that the pupils be allowed to use the instruments owned by the school. The group will offer to pay for an instructor.
Aerial surveys of several tentative sites for the proposed airport in this area have been made by members of the airport committee of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce.
September 19, 1984 – 25 years ago
Cloverdale will soon have access to an all-inclusive emergency number that is a known nation-wide and easy to remember. The number is 911. All associated equipment needed to implement the system has been installed at the fire department. In compliance with a recent state law, all counties and cities in California are installing the 911 system to provide a more efficient and easier emergency procedure for citizens. Dial 911 for any kind of emergency and it will go through a screening in five seconds. The screening will relate what type of emergency it is, and appropriate response vehicles and agencies will be dispatched. No matter where your location, you can dial 911 and get response.
