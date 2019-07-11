The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
July 22, 1911 – 120 years ago
On Friday evening of last week a large number of Cloverdale people drove to Alder Glen Springs in autos and horse vehicles to enjoy a dance at the springs. The affair was such a success that others will be given during the summer season.
The Novelty Motion Picture Show, first-class picture plays, commences at 8 o’clock sharp on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings. Three reels are shown and repeated. Come and bring your friends.
July 20, 1961 – 58 years ago
A fire of undetermined origin caused estimated $50,000 damage at the Rockport Lumber Company, four miles south of Cloverdale. Cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Forestry Department. The company incurred a loss of $35,000 in lumber and $15,000 damage to a shed. Rockport Redwood Lumber Company is one of the largest mills in the Redwood Empire.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company will build a second 12,500 kilowatt plant at the Big Geysers. Permission to construct the second unit was granted by the Public Utilities Commission. The estimated cost of the second unit was placed at $2,260,000 by PG&E, and is expected to be in operation by the summer of 1962. PUC in granting the permit said that it found PG&E’s proposal “in the public interest; that public convenience and necessity now require and will require the development of the Geysers Power Plant as proposed, and that a public hearing is not necessary.”
July 23, 1986 – 33 years ago
From Editor’s Opinion: The city has benefitted from the Furber subdivision Rancho de Amigos before the development is even built. This time the project has hammered home the need for an alternative to building low-income housing within a development. Without government subsidy and/or low-interest loans, it is a practical impossibility to build a single-family unit at a cost that meets the low and very-low income guidelines. The Furbers’ resistance to the low-income housing requirement has forced the creation of what can be a far better solution. “In-lieu of” fees, to be paid by all builders of residential units, can help answer what has become a critical need in Cloverdale: affordable units for lower income households. The fees can provide capital to a housing authority to purchase property and construct affordable units taking advantage of low-interest loans and government subsidies not normally available to private developers. The city would do well to put its “in-lieu of” fees ordinance in place without delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.