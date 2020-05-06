The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
May 8, 1909 – 111 years ago
The street commissioner moved the town jail back in the pound lot, off the street, as instructed. The grass had been cleaned off the sidewalk in the front and side of the town hall property.
May 7, 1959 – 61 years ago
The lights for the Cloverdale High School athletic field are not going to be used exclusively for football games. There has been a general misunderstanding that the lights were to be used exclusively for football games. The lights will be used for numerous night events on the field; band concerts, softball games, girls’ “Play-Day” and other outside athletic events.
A large crowd of spectators turned out to see 58 of Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties finest western saddle horses put through their paces at the first annual Cloverdale Riding Club Horse Show in the new Lee Shelford Memorial Park Arena. Visiting horsemen conceded that the Cloverdale arena is one of the three best in northern California. To those unacquainted with the dash and verve of western horseshows, the excitement and action of the spectacle proved entertaining enough to hold the crowd until the last event at 5:30 pm.
May 9, 1984 – 36 years ago
Natural steam from below the earth’s surface was harnessed by Pacific Gas and Electric Company to produce a record 6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 1983. The entire geothermal production came from The Geysers, PG&E’s complex of 17 power plants in Sonoma and Lake Counties. It is the largest power production complex in the world that uses geothermal steam. Power produced at The Geysers last year was almost 15 percent of all the power produced in PG&E-owned plants, and was 8.4 percent of the total power available for sale to PG&E customers. Geothermal power production in 1983 equaled the annual electricity consumption of almost 1 million typical PG&E households. The importance of The Geysers in providing reliable and economical power to PG&E’s customers cannot be overstated.
