January 2, 1890 – 111 years ago
News Summary: Interesting Gleanings from Various Sources.
- The glassworkers of New Jersey, who were locked out, have organized a company and established a plant of their own.
- Boston authorities have discovered a system of smuggling liquor in hay from Canada, and it is estimated the United States have lost $100,000 in this way.
- G. P. Riva, Consul General of Italy in New York, has displeased many Italians in that city, and they have petitioned the Italian Government for his displacement.
December 31, 1959 – 61 years ago
The new defense secretary, Thomas S. Gates, has recommended passage of legislation introduced to equalize pay of retied servicemen.
Work continues on a slope, located north of town, to stabilize the constantly shifting soil directly below Grace Memorial Church. So far, the church is in no danger of sliding down the hill.
January 2, 1985 – 36 years ago
Cloverdale Superior Court Judge handed down a five-page decision overturning the city council’s approval of the Ultrapower plant, citing the prerequisite for an environmental impact report (EIR) as mandatory. The judge said that the city had improperly analyzed potential environmental dangers. He further stated that state law requires an EIR whenever there is fair argument by citizens or other government agencies that the project could endanger the surrounding environment. The judge found there to be overwhelming evidence that the plant could definitely impact the water pollution, air pollution and noise levels, increase traffic and affect the visual aspect of the Cloverdale area. The waste-wood burning facility proposal has caused much heated controversy in town, and prompted the formation of an opposing group, Cloverdale Committee for Clean Growth. Now it will be a matter of waiting for the city or Ultrapower to make the next move.
The Cloverdale Historical Society Museum at 715 North Cloverdale Blvd. has applied for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The museum was originally the home of Isaac E. Shaw, an early Cloverdale businessman and founder of the First National Bank in Cloverdale. The Cloverdale Historical Society purchased the Shaw home in October 1983.
