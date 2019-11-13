The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
November 20, 1909 – 110 years ago
From School Happenings:
• The ground has been cleared away and gravel hauled for the boys’ work shop and laboratory. The high school boys and the larger grammar school boys will lay the foundation of the building tomorrow.
• The trigonometry class in high school is making a survey of the town. The map will be out in two months.
• The eighth grade boys are thinking of organizing a basketball team. The freshmen girls have organized a kick ball team.
At the bond election held at Preston, the bonds carried for the purpose of bonding the district for $4,000 to purchase a school site and erect a building. There was opposition to the purchase of the school site for $1,900.
November 6, 1969 – 50 years ago
From the Editor’s Desk: We will, and on the other hand we might not. We are not sure, but we might do it soon. Or, let’s forget the whole thing etc., etc. That’s the way the Federal government and the State Division of Highways is talking about the Geyserville Bypass. It is on the top priority list, yet at the slightest excuse, it’s cut from the budget, although there is enough money for construction in other areas. We wonder how many people have to get killed or seriously injured before the highway department realizes how badly the bypass is needed. Let the highway department and the California Assembly know that we need the bypass now!
November 9, 1994 – 25 years ago
Results from the September survey distributed by the Sonoma County Transit Agency regarding the proposed Cloverdale Transportation Center have been tabulated. The Cloverdale survey had a 10 percent response rate. Approximately 34 percent of the written comments indicted support for the development of the Transportation Center. 6.67 percent indicated they did not support the Center, 18.24 percent raised concerns about local and intercity transit services currently provided in the Cloverdale area. 7.43 percent indicted their support for future development of passenger rail service and 2.03 had concerns that the Transportation Center would raise taxes. The majority of the survey respondents indicated that they were retired, 31.78 percent. When asked about other uses for the facility, a tourist information center and a coffee shop/snack bar topped the list with 24.30 percent and 14.15 percent respectively. The vast majority felt (74.41 percent) that some form of public art should be included in the design of the Center.
