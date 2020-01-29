The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
January 30, 1909 – 111 years ago
Last Tuesday, at the Church of the Covenant at Preston, the funeral services of the late Mrs. Emily Preston were held. The church founded by Mrs. Preston was beautifully decorated with the choicest flowers obtainable. Perhaps at no funeral ever held in this vicinity were there more profound expressions of regret heard. Besides administering to her followers spiritually, Madam Preston had cured many of them of bodily ills.
January 22, 1970 – 50 years ago
The Geyserville High School system will close. The buildings in which the students are currently going to class are considered unsafe by the State Building Code. The superintendent of the Geyserville School District said that only five school classrooms in the district are up to the State Building Code requirements. However, the high school building and the main elementary school building are not up to State code and will have to be torn down by 1975. Also, the present tax rate is one of the lowest in California and does not adequately finance the needs of the schools in the district. On April 14 the voters in Geyserville will be asked to vote a school tax increase. If the tax increase is defeated the school district may be forced to send the students to either Healdsburg or Cloverdale Districts to continue their education.
January 25, 1995 – 25 years ago
Commentary by the Editor: Cloverdale’s historical background could become a major factor in luring motorists off of Highway 101 into our town. This was the message to members of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce. Development of the community as a destination could be enhanced by placing more emphasis on the town’s unique history. Chamber members were urged to join the Historical Society and work with it to this end. The Reveille endorses this suggestion. The Historical Society’s dedicated members are struggling to keep their organization alive. The museum offers tremendous potential as a destination for visitors, but at present it cannot be open for any significant length of time because of lack of volunteers and funding. If you do not belong to the Historical Society why not consider becoming a member and soon. BJH
