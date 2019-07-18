The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
July 10, 1909 – 110 years ago
Under the new law governing the issuance of marriage licenses, parties who now apply to the county clerk for a marriage license will find the clerk very inquisitive. The new marriage law now in effective will make it possible to obtain vital statistics. Heretofore the minister or person who performed the marriage ceremony has had the necessity of trying to secure this information. Now the statistics must be given before the marriage license can be secured. Those who are contemplating matrimony should secure the information required before visiting the county clerk, or they will be refused the permit to connubial bliss.
July 10, 1969 – 50 years ago
California consumed five and one-half million barrels of beer during the first six months of 1969 and in so doing shelled out a record-breaking $95.3 million in federal, state and local taxes. The estimated consumption figure translates into $59.5 million for the federal government which imposes a $9 per barrel excise tax on beer drinkers. The state of California took $6.8 million through its extra tax of $1.24 per barrel and the point of purchase sales tax cost drinkers an additional $25 million. An association official said these direct taxes, which now account for 44.6 per cent of the cost of producing a barrel of beer was accompanied by an additional $14 million in indirect taxes levied on brewers, wholesalers and retailers, to make up the grand total which exceeds $500,000 for every day of the year.
July 13, 1994 – 25 years ago
Cloverdale’s Muster Teams are making a name for themselves and for their Fire Department. The Men’s Team, current state champions, has held that title three years out of the last four. The Women’s Team set a new state record in a recent contest. What is a “Muster” Team? Muster means “gathering” or “bringing together.” The teams are organized in events based on the type of equipment being used and by the class. At the bell, contestants rush to their fire apparatus, pull off the hose and run to put it in the proper place. Timing is everything. Cloverdale’s teams use the Fire Department’s 1929 American La Franch apparatus. Both men’s and women’s teams placed first at Atascadero Memorial Day Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.