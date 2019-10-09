The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
October 13, 1900 – 119 years ago
American government takes steps to shut out Romanian Jews. The Romanian government was dealing harshly with its Hebrew subjects who then emigrated in large numbers to the United States. The United States considered adopting vigorous repressive measures against this undesirable class of immigrants if the Romanian government did not relax the enforcement of various anti-Jew statues. The statues were relaxed, and the large Hebrew immigration movement from Romania ceased.
October 2, 1969 – 50 years ago
An artist’s concept of how the Cloverdale Business district would appear when done in “Italian Swiss-European” style architecture will be presented to the City Planning Commission. This project idea was born at the first meeting of the Congress for Community Progress. It is felt that a theme would do much to entice the traveler off the freeway and encourage him to shop in the unique atmosphere the design would create, and also avoid the economic set-back usually felt by communities by-passed by a freeway. It has been pointed out that the “false front” additions would not amount to expensive building projects as the as the plan is based on existing buildings with the village-type signs, landscaping and false fronts added to the buildings.
October 5, 1994 – 25 years ago
A Citrus Fair Drive beautification project grant of $5,000 will be used to plant 74 trees. The first area to be planted is the parcel at the intersection of Citrus Fair Drive and Cloverdale Boulevard. Tall shade trees will be selected to include clumping of eight redwoods, three pears, five pistachios and four scarlet oak. The second planting will be the median strip on Citrus Fair and Cloverdale Boulevard. This strip would include 12 camphor and 12 pears. The third location is a parcel at the northwestern corner of Citrus Fair Drive and the southbound freeway offramp. Trees will include 16 redwoods, four pears, two scarlet oak, four pistachios and four camphor trees.
