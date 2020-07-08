July 10, 1909 – 111 years ago
Under the new law governing the issuance of marriage licenses, parties who now apply to the county clerk for a marriage license will find the clerk very inquisitive. The new marriage law now in effect will make it possible to obtain vital statistics. Heretofore the minister or person who performed the marriage ceremony has had the necessity of trying to secure this information. Now the statistics must be given before the marriage license can be secured. Those who are contemplating matrimony should secure the information required before visiting the county clerk, or they will be refused the permit to connubial bliss.
Healdsburg slot machines now pay a town license of $25 per quarter.
Last Friday evening prior to the “Columbia Park Boys’ Club” vaudeville performance, the drum corps marched up and down West Street.
July 9, 1961 – 50 years ago
Sonoma County will draw upon its rich and early history for its exhibit theme at the 1959 California State Fair. The main feature of the exhibit will be a 28 foot tall, six inch four sided revolving shaft casting a “shadow of the “past” across a field bountiful with the county’s agricultural and manufacture products. On each side of the shaft will be painted historical scenes: Fort Ross Church, Sonoma Mission, General Vallejo’s adobe hacienda and other historical scenes. The shadow itself will be made of dark, ripe prunes from Sonoma Valley orchards. In the corner of the exhibit opposite the shaft will be a huge pyramid of Sonoma County wines of a least 50 varieties and types. Balancing the exhibit will be agricultural products: 40 or 50 varieties of apples, 8 varieties of dried prunes, 8 varieties of fresh pears, and 10 varieties of walnuts.
July 11, 1936 – 25 years ago
Golden Pacific Financial Corp., developers of the 18 units Jefferson Villas housing project on Jefferson Street, filed a $45,000 lawsuit against the City of Cloverdale accusing the City Council of illegally passing a $1,250 sewer and water hookup fee increase. The suit claims that the city did not properly post notice of the January 30, 1984 meeting where the city’s pervious $750 hookup fees where jumped to $2,000. The suite alleges the city delayed the processing procedures of the developers’ documents until March 1984 resulting in Golden Pacific having to pay the $2,000 fees. A hearing date has been set for August 9 before the Superior Court when the city must show cause why the court shouldn’t issue an order requiring the city to refund the fees.
Following two years of investigation the Sonoma County Grand Jury has submitted a report to the County Board of Supervisors containing suggestions to alleviate what the jury found as Cloverdale’s “public relations problems … (that) stem from a lack of documented information available to the public and a city council attitude of distain (sic) toward those citizens who question city policies” The findings were part of a series of interim reports on Cloverdale the jury turned in to the supervisors on July 2. These will be incorporated in the final report to be submitted to the presiding judge of the Superior Court.
