The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
October 21, 1909 – 110 years ago
For the benefit of customers who have a whisky habit, a saloon owner in Oro Grande, has found a means whereby their thirst can be slacked with a substitute liquor. It looks like whisky and it smells like whisky, but an autopsy on it shows that it is not. He declares it is harmless and that the customers can’t tell it isn’t whisky. The pure food law has put the inventive saloon man’s product in jeopardy, and the sheriff has placed the matter in the hands of the State Board of Health.
A romantic play: “The American Girl” to open in Humbert’s Opera House. It is a modern story of love and international marriage, a subject which has long interested all good Americans. It has a strong plot, plenty of action, intense heart interest, abundant humor and funny situations.
October 9, 1969 – 50 years ago
Governor Ronald Reagan has proclaimed October as National Wine Festival Month in honor of the 200th anniversary of wine-growing in California. In issuing his proclamation the Governor urged all Californians to toast the new vintage and the beginning of the third century of winegrowing in California.
The city council approved the expenditure of up to $1,000 to modernize Tarman Park. According to plans drawn up by the Cloverdale Jaycees, Public Works Supt. and the Park Committee will consist of dismantling present equipment, establishing elevation, installing a sprinkler system, concrete sidewalks, a chain link fence with a 12-foot gate fronting the park, excavating, putting in chips and seeding lawn and reassembling equipment. The materials will be furnished by the City and the Jaycees will furnish all the labor under the direction of the public works department.
October 12, 1994 – 25 years ago
Close to 400 Cloverdale citizens participated in the recent survey conducted by the Sonoma County Transit Agency regarding a proposed transportation center here. 4,000 surveys were sent out. The overall response was positive, there were some negative response from seniors concerned about the maintenance of the present county bus No. 60 which travels between Cloverdale and Santa Rosa would no longer make its usual stop at City Hall, instead would be based at the new transportation center at the corner of Asti Road and Citrus Fair Drive. The proposed Transportation Center would feature a park and ride lot, bus stops for Cloverdale Transit, Sonoma County Transit, Santa Rosa Airporter, Amtrak Feeder Bus and Greyhound lines. The facility will also serve as a rails station if passenger rail service is introduced along the Northwestern Pacific right-of-way in the future.
