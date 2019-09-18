The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
September 18, 1909 – 110 years ago
Thursday, the Second Squadron of the Fourteenth Cavalry, United States Army arrived in Cloverdale. Their destination Ukiah. There were 150 men and 200 horses in the march. There is also a detachment of the signal corps accompanying the troopers, carrying with it a wireless outfit. The soldiers attracted considerable attention while here. They are a fine looking lot of men. Only short distances are covered each day on account of the horses suffering from the heat due to the prevailing fires in the mountains.
September 11, 1969 – 50 years ago
The permanent Cloverdale Art Commission has just been established with the first board of directors meeting scheduled this week. One of the goals is to develop a fulltime art center at the Citrus Fair for the benefit of interested and talented people here in Cloverdale. By the looks of the success, enthusiasm and participation shown at the art display at last year’s fair, this project might soon be realized.
September 14, 1994 – 25 years ago
What was once a dream for Healdsburg and Sonoma County residents will become a reality when funds from the Sonoma County’s dedicated quarter percent sales tax are used to purchase a conservation easement protecting much of the open land of Fitch Mountain. The conservation easement agreement provides for potential future public park use over the entire 182 acre preserved area. Though the site is currently privately owned, in the future when the area does become a public park, the site would be retained in a natural state with minimal development proposed, such as trails and a viewing area from the summit.
