Through the years in the reveille

November 6, 1909 – 111 years ago
It is said that a rich vein of gold bearing ore has been struck in a shaft on the Stillwell ranch near the ocean between Caspar and Noyo. The details of the assay have not been given out, but the rock is said to be quite rich.
A new raisin grape has been introduced into Fresno. The berries are from two to three times as large as the regular Muscat raisin and are much sweeter. Only one or two seeds are found in each berry.
From the “Household Column”: Baked Bean Sandwiches. Mash a cupful of baked beans; add a teaspoonful of chopped parsley, a teaspoonful of onion juice and a little prepared mustard. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Butter white bread on the loaf, cut into thin slices and spread with the filling. Trim off the crusts and cut into shapes.
November 5, 1959 – 61 years ago
California Highway Commission now has under consideration the adoption of a freeway route for the relocation of 17.4 miles of U.S. 101 (Redwood Highway) in Sonoma County between Lytton and Mendocino County line. The State Highway Engineer has recommended a route which would bypass Geyserville and Asti on the west, swing to the east around Cloverdale and rejoin the existing highway about a mile south of the Mendocino County line. The recommended route follows some sections of the existing highway but eliminates loops and curves.
The staff of the Crier, Cloverdale High School’s bi-monthly publication, has made a step toward reaching the public. Its aim is to reach people interested in high school students by putting the paper on sale. A nine months’ subscription may be obtained for $1.50.
November 7, 1984 – 36 years ago
With the recent ruling of the Federal Alcohol Firearms and Tobacco Bureau, the boundaries of the Alexander Valley wine appellation have been expanded to include several Cloverdale winemakers. Cordtz Brothers, Italian Swiss Colony, Paulsen Vineyards, Bandiera and Diamond Olands are included in this prestigious appellation. The decision follows a two-year disagreement among county grape growers and wine makers. Many growers questioned whether the Asti-Cloverdale area should have access to the highly acclaimed appellation and established reputation. The Bureau’s decision came after extensive hearings and careful deliberations.
