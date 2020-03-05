The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
March 6, 1909 – 111 years ago
On motion by the Town Trustees, two street lights were ordered to be put in; one on West Street about half way between University Avenue and Fourth Street, and on Railroad Avenue between East and West Streets. The one in front of the Grand Hotel property was ordered moved to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and East Street.
February 26 1970 – 50 years ago
Cloverdale High School has added a new course to its schedule this semester, commonly called “Bachelor’s Training.” The class is co-ed, including nine boys and eight girls. The students participating in this class are in the process of learning cooking measurements, table setting techniques and basic sewing. The class has been cooking lately and has become so good that they entered their own muffins in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
March 1, 1995 – 25 years ago
Following a lengthy public hearing covering many aspects of the project, the Clover Springs Development Plan was approved by the city council. Michael Rosen of Rohnert Park has applied to the city to build 390 residential units on 175 acres on the former Moulton Ranch located on S. Cloverdale Boulevard. The project includes a school, park site and a riparian plan for Porterfield Creek. The next step is to develop a Precise Development Plan that will examine each phase of the project in more detail. The preliminary plan covers grading, phasing, analysis of hillside area, a conceptual park area, and typical housing types. The housing units will provide for all income levels and will include condominiums, duplexes, small lot homes, cluster homes and single family dwellings. The project involves extension of Foothill Blvd. from its terminus at the Cherry Creek subdivision south to the Rancho De Amigos property. The present alignment of Hot Springs Road will be abandoned and relocated 200 feet north of Cloverdale Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.