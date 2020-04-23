The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
April 22, 1905 – 111 years ago
Two of the latest hydraulic chairs were installed at Ed Gabriel’s barbershop this week.
At the meeting of the town trustees a bond election was discussed. It is proposed to ask for $18,000 for a sewer system and $12,000 for the water system, making a bond issue of $30,000. A 40-year bond is favored with a 5 percent interest payable semi-annually. The law permits the town to incur an indebtedness of 15 percent of the assessed valuation of property. Last year the assessed valuation of Cloverdale was over $300,000.
April 21, 1961 – 59 years ago
A 70-acre ranch east of Cloverdale will be subdivided. The subdivision will be called Vista View. A vineyard south of Cloverdale is being developed as Hillside Acres.
Cloverdale has a problem, growing pains, but the time to start planning is now according to Richard Briggs, district director of the federal Housing Administration, San Francisco. He suggested that Cloverdale obtain the services of a part-time land or city planner “who can give you advice on the developments of your sewer, water plants, your streets and other improvements. “You haven’t got sidewalks and gutters everywhere. You have undeveloped areas inside the city such as vineyards. These things should be taken care of now and the undeveloped areas should be taken into the tax rolls. If you don’t build up in the city, then you’ll have centers built outside the city with their own shopping centers. One thing you must provide for is downtown parking and that is all a matter of planning inside the city.”
February 6, 1980 – 40 years ago
A Sonoma County Grand Jury interim report released last week says there is evidence backing allegations of conflict of interest by “one or more” city employees in Cloverdale. City officials told the Reveille they are outraged by the report, which declines to give further information because the city does not have a conflict of interest code. Cloverdale Mayor Jack Domenichelli said “If the Grand Jury feels there is an employee or employees doing something wrong, I wish they’d let us know who they are.” The city attorney is working on a conflict of interest code for Cloverdale. The city council will discuss the Grand Jury report at this week’s meeting.
