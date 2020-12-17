December 18, 1909 – 111 years ago
The fall school term is drawing to a close and will end with some athletic exercises and a play. The teachers and the patrons of the school should take an interest in the games and recreations of their children, for these develop character as well as the book studies. Athletics should be for all instead of a few. It should be taught that such sports are for recreation and for the purposes of developing strong bodies. Professionalism should be discouraged. When any game, contest or sport becomes an end of itself and not a recreation from the care and work of life, it is more or less debasing. Every growing girl should exercise enough along with her studies to make her strong and healthy.
December 17, 1959 – 62 years ago
The equivalent of 52 additional classrooms is being required in Sonoma County to house this year’s increased school population. The space requirement is based upon the average needs of the enrollment increase on Oct. 31, 1959 over Oct. 31, 1958. The percentage gain was slightly more than five percent.
Winery shipments of California wine into distribution channels for the first 10 months of 1959 reached a total of $102,373,271 gallons, according to the latest shipment summary prepared by the Wine Institute.
California Fish and Game Commission at a recent meeting gave final approval to a general statewide trout limit of 10, despite opposition of some northern California sportsmen’s groups, which wanted to retain the 15-fish limit in the north. The 10-pound weight limit and the provision allowing at least three fish irrespective of weight will be retained.
December 19, 1984 – 36 years ago
Holiday ads:
Cordtz Brothers Cellars, Wine Tasting & Gift Shop. National Award Winning Artists Marge & Jim Gray have extended their Art Show! All items available for purchase. Enjoy a complimentary glass of award-winning wine and enjoy browsing in our gift shop.
The Asti Store. Nowhere else in town will you find the extraordinary Christmas Candies, Stocking Stuffers, Fruits & Nuts that we offer! Deli Specialties, Famous Sandwiches, Party Trays, Hot Chili & Beans, Soups, Groceries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Ice, Soft Ice Cream. Texaco Gas & Oil Stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.