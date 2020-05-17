The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
May 15, 1909 – 111 years ago
The school census marshals’ report from the various incorporated towns of the county is completed. Santa Rosa and Petaluma show a decrease of 10 and 68 students respectively over the 1908 census. Cloverdale’s number is 247, an increase of 11 over last year.
The appraisers in the estate of the late Madam Preston, founder of the colony which bears her name, have filed their report in the superior court of this county. The general belief of those who were well acquainted with the aged woman was that this estate would prove a very valuable one, perhaps running up into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The appraisers, however, figured up the totals at $38,000. But little was known of Madam Preston’s business dealings in late years, further than she had at times stated to friends that some of her investments had not turned out well. The property consists principally of real estate in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.
May 14, 1959 – 61 years ago
California’s newest lake will be open for business or pleasure on June 6. On that day Coyote Dam and Lake Mendocino, two miles north of Ukiah on the Russian River, will be dedicated. Begun in 1956 and completed by the Army Corps of Engineers one full year ahead of schedule, the dam will provide flood control on the Russian River, and a major source of water supply for Sonoma and Mendocino Counties. A new playground has been created, a lake four miles long and a mile wide, an area ideal for swimmers, fishermen and sail and power boatmen. The dam itself consists of 9,000,000 tons of earth and rock fill and contains 1,400 tons of steel and 53,200 tons of concrete. The crest is 3,500 feet long, and rises 160 feet above the stream bed.
Three Sonoma County representatives made an appearance before the House and Senate appropriations committees in Washington. They urged fiscal 1960 funds for flood control projects: 1. Resurvey of the of the Dry Creek portion of the Russian River Project. 2. Downstream bank stabilization construction work on the Russian River below Coyote Valley Dam. 3. Survey of the lower reaches of the Sonoma Creek watershed in Sonoma Valley. The President’s budget sent to Congress ignores these projects which are critical to Sonoma County.
May 16, 1984 – 36 years ago
The Clearwater Ranch Children’s Home request for a use permit to operate a counseling facility on 84 acres off Cherry Creek Road, formerly the Walsh Arabian horse ranch was continued until a June 14 hearing due to an insufficient staff report. The children’s home would house 32 youth from 4-12 years of age on a 24 hour basis. The home would provide counseling and care for depressed and angry children who have been abandoned. The Ranch has been in existence for 43 years in Philo. The move to Cloverdale allows the home to be in proximity to court and medical services. Other reasons for the move include economic factors and a desire for a sense of community.
