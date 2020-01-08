The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
January 9, 1909 – 100 years ago
Upholding the constitutionality of the most vital section of the Volstead Enforcement law, the Supreme Court declared that 2.75 per cent beer and that other “near beers” cannot be sold under wartime prohibition. The important feature of the decision is that the court upheld the action of Congress in declaring intoxicating, and preventing the sale of, all beverages containing one-half of one per cent or more alcohol, by volume, with the exception of home-made cider and wine. The court held that the Bureau of Internal Revenue had no power to stop the sale and manufacture of 2.75 beer before passing of the Volstead act. This relieves from possible prosecution brewers and liquor dealers who sold 2.75 beer between July 1, 1919, when wartime prohibition became effective and October 28, 1919 when the Volstead act became a law, but does not allow the sale now of 2.75 beer made during this period.
January 1, 1970 – 50 years ago
When your town receives the longest Christmas card in the world how do you top that? Cloverdale, British Columbia did by gathering nearly 2,000 signatures from the citizens in their area (population 3,000) in three days on 20-inch clover leaf shaped cards. Then they miniaturized the cards with the use of microfilm and the tiniest card in the world arrived in Cloverdale, Calif. by way of the Jim Rhodes family. The tiny card was carried in the rodeo hat band of Sonny the Beaver, who is the new promotion symbol of the municipality of Surrey in which Cloverdale, B. C. is located. Sonny is about two feet tall and came with an invitation to citizens of Cloverdale to attend the famous rodeo to be held in Cloverdale B. C. in May.
January 4, 1995 – 25 years ago
The strange saga of Jeff Wilson’s attempt to create a new Cloverdale Pomo Indian tribe continues with his recent legal appeals to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to repeal its decision to strip him of his title as chief of the Cloverdale Makahmo Pomos. The appeal process will be a lengthy one, and meanwhile, the newly recognized Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, headed by long recognized local Pomo chief, John Santana, is moving ahead with official organization efforts. Last summer the BIA admitted to making a mistake in recognizing Wilson’s Makahoma tribe as the official Cloverdale Pomo group. The agency then named the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians, with John Santana as interim tribal chair to represent local Indians. The tribe is presently functioning under as interim tribal council, with John Santana as chair. The newly organized tribe has opened an office and will be officially known as the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California. Currently only the Santana family lives on the historical Rancheria land off Santana Lane in South Cloverdale. There are 32 members enrolled in the tribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.