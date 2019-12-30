The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
January 2, 1909 – 110 years ago
A Healdsburg newspaper operating as a prohibition paper disputes the fact it publishes a newspaper in a wine-producing district, has been sold. It was bought by a clergyman, who will treat the liquor and wine industries in a broad manner. This probably means a little wine may be taken for the stomach’s sake.
The residents of Cloverdale and vicinity are asked to contribute to a fund to be forwarded to the earthquake sufferers of Italy. A committee of local business men will call on citizens for contributions during the next few days.
December 25, 1969 – 50 years ago
Hanging mistletoe in the home is a tradition which originated with Druid priests. These ancients believed the plant was a sign of peace and hope.
Martin Luther started the custom of lighting the tree, legend says. To symbolize stars glowing forth on a snow filled winter’s night, he placed lighted candles on this family’s traditional Christmas tree.
The tradition of decorating a community Christmas tree began in the early 1900s and is a favorite custom today.
December 28, 1994 – 25 years ago
Expectant mothers hurry! It’s time for the First Baby of 1995 Contest. The Cloverdale Reveille is once again holding the First Baby of the Year Contest. The lucky baby and his or her parents will win many splendid gifts from local merchants and in addition, the family will be invited to ride in the 1995 Citrus Fair Parade. The family must live in in Cloverdale. Lucky parents who have a baby born on or after Jan. 1 must call the Cloverdale Reveille Baby Hotline.
