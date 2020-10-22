October 21 1909 – 111 years ago:
For the benefit of customers who have a whisky habit, a saloon owner in Oro Grande, has found a means whereby their thirst can be slacked with a substitute liquor. It looks like whisky and it smells like whisky, but an autopsy on it shows that it is not. He declares it is harmless and that the customers can’t tell it isn’t whisky. The pure food law has put the inventive saloon man’s product in jeopardy, and the sheriff has placed the matter in the hands of the State Board of Health.
A romantic play, “The American Girl”. to open in Humbert’s Opera House. It is a modern story of love and international marriage, a subject which has long interested all good Americans. It has a strong plot, plenty of action, intense heart interest, abundant humor and funny situations.
October 22, 1959 – 61 years ago
Gross annual payroll of 14 Cloverdale industries is in excess of $4,000,000, of which 40 per cent goes to employees who live outside of Cloverdale.
A “Welcome to Cloverdale” sign will be erected on the east side of Redwood Highway, about 105 feet south of Hillview Drive. Similar sign, it is hoped, will be erected at the north end of the city. This has been delayed due to difficulty in obtaining permission from property owners.
Bell Telephone Hour goes western for its second color telecast of the season. Burl Ives, ballad singer, will be host narrator and sing a number of folk songs. Edie Adams, Broadway and television star with Johnny Cash will render several music hall numbers. Patrice Munsel and Brian Sullivan will perform the final scene of Puccini’s “Girl of the Golden West”. The life and times of “Billy the Kid” will be recreated by the American Ballet Theatre.
October 36, 1984 – 25 years ago
Signs of change and positive growth are abundant in Cloverdale these days. Sciani’s has a totally new look. Cloverdale Auto Parts is going full swing in their new building. Tom Dean’s project, on the corner of N. Cloverdale Blvd. and Third Street, is progressing through a beautiful metamorphosis and Pelligrini’s has added a 24 hour mini-market.
Filler: About 48 billion metal cans, 26 billion bottles, 65 billion metal bottle caps and 7 million automobiles are junked each year in the United States.
