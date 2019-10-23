The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
October 30, 1909 – 110 years ago
Editor Reveille: Little can be accomplished in the grammar school towards vocational education. Drawing, sewing for the girls and wood work for the boys can be given to advantage, as these will help to develop neatness, accuracy and skill with the hands. Still, the main purpose of the work in the grades is the three R’s of our grandfathers, because children cannot grasp more. When they reach high school age they can learn a greater variety of subjects because their minds are beginning to mature. At this stage of their education they should take up the things that bear upon the vocation they are to follow. In Cloverdale, agriculture comes first, then mechanical things, not so much because there is special demand for mechanics, but because of its help to the farmer boys. Then commercial work, and last of importance is the literary education. This last subject has been long ago completed so it need not be discussed.
October 29, 1959 – 60 years ago
From “Off the Editor’s Hook”: 40 percent of those receiving wages from local industries live outside of Cloverdale. This is an astounding revelation. So, the job ahead is to provide housing for these workers so they can live in the community where they gain their livelihood. They are a valuable asset which is now lost to Cloverdale. We want them to live with us and to become an integral part of our community.
October 31, 1984 – 35 years ago
School District Board unanimously agreed to purchase a re-locatable classroom building at an approximate cost of $125,000. The building will provide extra classroom and faculty workspace for the kindergarten teachers at Jefferson School. The building is expected to be in place by the end of January, 1985.
MGM Brakes’ plan to push its contaminated soil into plies, fence it off and let it biodegrade, was opposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA has suggested that MGM truck away some of the heavily contaminated dirt. MGM claims that it would be safer to leave the material than to dig it up and transport. They say that it also will not pose any health danger to local groundwater drinking supplies. An engineering firm claims it will cost $500,000 to stockpile the polluted soil versus $1.5 million to truck it away.
