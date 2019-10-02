The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
October 9, 1909 – 110 years ago
The recently appointed committee at the citizens’ meeting to solicit subscriptions for stock in the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association visited Santa Rosa. The committee found the business and professional men of the county seat deeply interested in Cloverdale’s annual citrus events, and were pleased to respond to the committee’s solicitation that they subscribe for stock. Eighty five shares of stock at $12.50 per share were taken by them.
September 25, 1969 – 50 years ago
From the Editor: Each week we receive from the office of internal revenue several news releases of one or two pages in length. They come to us in a extremely large size manila envelope of good quality. The new releases are on standard 8.5-b-11 inch letterhead paper. They could easily fit into a much smaller envelope and save the U.S. Government a great deal of money over a year’s time. With the amount of news releases each week times the amount of weekly and daily newspapers in the U.S. it would add up in a hurry. We know for a fact that businessmen want the right size envelopes in order to keep their costs low so they can continue to compete for the consumer dollars. Why can’t the government practice the same business-like measures?
September 28, 1994 – 25 years ago
PG&E has announced it will comply with federal requirements to build a fish screen at its Potter Valley power plant and will continue the Eel River water supply that is important to the cities of Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Ukiah. The company has indicated it will continue to maintain the water diversions from the Eel River through the plant’s tunnel into the Russian River. The Sonoma Board of Supervisors will initiate a plan to create a Potter Valley Project Authority having the power to acquire and operate the power plant in cooperation with other entities providing water service within the Russian River service area. This action will be taken in response to the threat that either PG&E or a license assignee might decommission the Potter Valley Project at some future date thus jeopardizing the Eel River water supply to the Russian River service area.
