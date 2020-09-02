September 4, 1909 – 111 years ago:
W. H. Hiatt is building a winery on his ranch southwest of town, and will from now on crush his own grapes. Every year more vineyardists are preparing to make their own wine rather than take chances on the grape market. As a rule, those owning their own cooperage find it pays. If a grower crushes his own crop, he can hold onto his product until the market improves.
A scientist has discovered among some ancient ruins what is supposed to be the eleventh commandment. The text is as follows: Emas rof yltpmorp tseyap uoht sselnu repapswen a daer ton tlahs uoht.” The commandment is easily translated by beginning at the end and reading it backward.
September 2, 1959 – 61 years ago
Cloverdale City Council authorized the expenditure of an additional $1,000 for repair of the trees in City Park. Many of the dangerous trees in the park have been removed and others repaired. Last month the council had authorized the expenditure of $1,000 to fix the trees in the park. That sum has been spent on the removal of 75 per cent of the dangerous trees. Another $1,000 will be spent to continue the tree program in City Park.
At the recent Chamber of Commerce Board meeting it was reported that Representative Clem Miller and State Senator Joseph Rattigan have promised their support of a projected airport in the Cloverdale area. It was also reported the State Highway Commission has refused permission for the chamber to erect a “Welcome to Cloverdale” sign at the northern city limits. Land owners on Highway 101 in Oat Valley will be contacted for permission to erect the sign on private property.
September 5, 1984 – 36 years ago
The WestAmerica Bank formerly the First National Bank, will be celebrating it’s100th year of banking in Cloverdale and Sonoma County. Founded in 1884 by the Isaac E. Shaw family, The First National Bank became WestAmerica in 1983. In 1884 the bank was established in reaction to the large amounts of cash exchanged by the local ranches and to the highwaymen who were very active in the area.
When the 101 freeway bypass is completed, motorist will be able to see the town’s run-down Riverside Cemetery next to the Russian River. With the exception of a few well-kept plots, nearly all of the cemetery’s roughly 1,000 graves have suffered damage from weather, time, vandals or neglect. The City, which budgets 50 dollars a year to maintain the cemetery, grades the roads and provides water. The care of the plots is left to individuals and civic groups. Any serious effort to clean up the cemetery would be an enormous job because of the site’s hill terrain and long neglect. The cemetery was established in the early 1860s. The space in the cemetery that isn’t already used is sold. There are many government requirements, including a care fund from which interest earnings are used to hire help to maintain cemetery grounds.
