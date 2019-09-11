The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
September 11, 1909 – 110 years ago
The warm weather of this week is causing grapes to sugar nicely. Some of the wineries are crushing and others are preparing to begin the season’s work next Monday. As yet, nothing of a definite nature is known by the growers as to what the price for this year’s crop will be. W. D. Sink, the well-known wine-maker, informs the Reveille that he will pay the growers $10 per ton for grapes, cash on delivery to his winery. Signs, “Pickers Wanted,” are now posted in front of a number of vineyards. Help has been scare due to hop picking.
September 4, 1969 – 50 years ago
California wine shipments into all markets, in this the 200th anniversary of the industry, hit an all-time first half year high when 83,703,000 gallons went to market, according to the Wine Institute. A gain of 6.1 per cent over 1968’s first six month’s total of 78,877,000 gallons was recorded.
September 7, 1994 – 25 years ago
In a step towards making the Russian River more accessible to tourists and local residents, the Cloverdale City Council recently approved Phase I of the River Park Project. The first phase will include the installation of four picnic tables, trash cans, portable toilet and benches along a stretch of city property adjacent to the river at First Street at the west end of the bridge. The next phases will include parking and potential addition to the park of land that is privately owned. There is room for at least five cars to park legally on First Street across from the area to be developed. As long term plans are made for the rest of the 30 acres of river property, the parking issue will be addressed. The project is a major step for Cloverdale associating itself with the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.